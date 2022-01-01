Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants
Flagstaff restaurants that serve antipasto salad

PIZZA

NiMarco's Pizza

101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
XL Antipasto Salad$23.00
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
Small Antipasto Salad$6.50
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
Large Antipasto Salad$11.00
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
More about NiMarco's Pizza
PIZZA

NiMarco's Pizza

3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Antipasto Salad$11.00
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
Small Antipasto Salad$6.50
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
XL Antipasto Salad$23.00
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
More about NiMarco's Pizza

