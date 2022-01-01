Antipasto salad in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve antipasto salad
More about NiMarco's Pizza
PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff
|XL Antipasto Salad
|$23.00
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
|Small Antipasto Salad
|$6.50
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
|Large Antipasto Salad
|$11.00
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
More about NiMarco's Pizza
PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff
|Large Antipasto Salad
|$11.00
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
|Small Antipasto Salad
|$6.50
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing
|XL Antipasto Salad
|$23.00
A mix of romaine lettuce, olives, mild yellow peppers, onions, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and zesty Italian dressing