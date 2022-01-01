Avocado toast in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve avocado toast
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff
|Prosciutto Avocado Toast
|$12.79
2 slices of toasted wheat bread, 2 oz of prosciutto, 4 slices of tomatoes, feta and drizzle of balsamic dressing
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff
|SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST
|$13.50
Fresh Avocados, Sliced Tomato, Feta & Balsamic Glaze on Choice of Toast, with Breakfast Potatoes
The Last Haul Coffee & Wine Lounge
2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Fresh sliced avocado atop toasted sourdough finished with a sprinkle
of feta cheese and a balsamic reduction.