Boneless wings in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants
Flagstaff restaurants that serve boneless wings

PIZZA

NiMarco's Pizza

101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Boneless Wing (1 lb)$14.50
Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.
XL. Boneless Wings (2 lb)$27.50
Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.
More about NiMarco's Pizza
PIZZA

NiMarco's Pizza

3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
XL Boneless Wings (2 lb)$27.50
Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.
Large Boneless Wing (1 lb)$14.50
Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.
More about NiMarco's Pizza
Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Oak Wings (Boneless)$14.00
Choice of boneless or bone-in wings. Tossed in buffalo, barbecue or sweet thai chili sauce
More about Oakmont
Lumberyard Brewing Company

5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
20 Boneless Wings$25.99
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 2 Sauces.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
10 Boneless Wings$13.99
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 1 Sauce.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
Kid Boneless Wings$8.25
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 5 of our boneless wings served with ranch, or Yard BBQ and choice of one side.
More about Lumberyard Brewing Company

