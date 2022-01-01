Boneless wings in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve boneless wings
PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff
|Large Boneless Wing (1 lb)
|$14.50
Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.
|XL. Boneless Wings (2 lb)
|$27.50
PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff
|XL Boneless Wings (2 lb)
|$27.50
Scratch made from fresh (never frozen) chicken tenderloins! Caution - This item is prepared in/on equipment where items containing gluten are also prepared.
|Large Boneless Wing (1 lb)
|$14.50
Oakmont
2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
|Oak Wings (Boneless)
|$14.00
Choice of boneless or bone-in wings. Tossed in buffalo, barbecue or sweet thai chili sauce
Lumberyard Brewing Company
5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff
|20 Boneless Wings
|$25.99
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 2 Sauces.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
|10 Boneless Wings
|$13.99
Wings are served dry, with sauces on the side. Choice of 1 Sauce.; Ranch or Blue Cheese. Carrots and Celery on Request.
|Kid Boneless Wings
|$8.25
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 5 of our boneless wings served with ranch, or Yard BBQ and choice of one side.