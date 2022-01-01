Brisket in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve brisket
Fat-mans Smokehouse
2532 E 7th Ave, Flagstaff
|Sliced Brisket
|Brisket Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
|#1-Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$9.00
Bigfoot BBQ
120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff
|Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$13.49
14 hour smoked beef brisket, house rubbed and BBQ sauce, served on a toasted bun
Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ
2320 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff
|1/2 lb. SLICED BEEF BRISKET W/ SLIDERS
|$12.99
Our lean brisket is house rubbed and slow smoked over straight hickory.
Wil's Grill
990 N. Ft. Valley Road, Flagstaff
|BRISKET
The star of the show. Slow smoked beef brisket, sliced. Family recipe BBQ, just for you.
|Brisket sandwich
The real deal, wheelhouse BBQ. Slow smoked, sliced brisket. Served with a local brioche bun and homemade BBQ sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Last Haul Smoke & Grill
2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff
|Smoked Brisket Parm Melt
|$15.00
Gold Canyon Angus Beef brisket with house BBQ sauce, sliced red onion
and pepper jack cheese.
Served with your choice of macaroni salad or potato salad, a pickle, and peppers.