Burritos in Flagstaff

Fat-mans Smokehouse
2532 E 7th Ave, Flagstaff
|Brisket Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge
52 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
scrambled eggs| tots| salsa| queso| cilantro sour cream
add: bacon| avo| chorizo| ham| sausage
Salsa Brava
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff
|Grande Burrito**
|$13.99
Hand-stretched flour tortilla/smoked chicken/roasted pork or carne asada/choice of mild red chili or spicy green chili sauce
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff
|VEGAN BURRITO
|$13.50
NexVegTM Plant Based Protein, Kale, Avocado Potatoes, & Seasonal Veggies.
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$12.75
Flour Tortilla with 1 Filling of Your Choice, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Breakfast Potatoes, & Housemade Salsa Side.
The Last Haul Smoke & Grill
2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs, green chilies, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese and crispy
hash browns all stuffed into a flour tortilla and served with a side of salsa.