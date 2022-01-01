Burritos in Flagstaff

Fat-mans Smokehouse image

 

Fat-mans Smokehouse

2532 E 7th Ave, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Breakfast Burrito$8.00
More about Fat-mans Smokehouse
Breakfast Burrito image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge

52 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
scrambled eggs| tots| salsa| queso| cilantro sour cream
add: bacon| avo| chorizo| ham| sausage
More about Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge
Salsa Brava image

 

Salsa Brava

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Grande Burrito**$13.99
Hand-stretched flour tortilla/smoked chicken/roasted pork or carne asada/choice of mild red chili or spicy green chili sauce
More about Salsa Brava
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown image

 

The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown

12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGAN BURRITO$13.50
NexVegTM Plant Based Protein, Kale, Avocado Potatoes, & Seasonal Veggies.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$12.75
Flour Tortilla with 1 Filling of Your Choice, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Breakfast Potatoes, & Housemade Salsa Side.
More about The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
The Last Haul Smoke & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Last Haul Smoke & Grill

2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, green chilies, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese and crispy
hash browns all stuffed into a flour tortilla and served with a side of salsa.
More about The Last Haul Smoke & Grill
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (1142 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
More about Over Easy

