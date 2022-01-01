Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants
Flagstaff restaurants that serve calamari

PIZZA

NiMarco's Pizza

101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$8.50
A half-pound of lightly breaded calamari rings, fried crisp. Served with sweet red chili sauce and a lemon wedge.
PIZZA

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Josephine's Modern American Bistro

503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
Takeout
Anaheim Corn Meal Dusted Calamari$13.50
Served with Spicy Remoulade and Sweet Chili Sauces.
More about Josephine's Modern American Bistro
PASTA • TAPAS

Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen

2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$18.00
With arugula, lemon & harissa.
Calamari$17.00
With arugula, lemon & harissa.
More about Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill

6 E RT 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$17.00
