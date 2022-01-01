Calamari in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve calamari
More about NiMarco's Pizza
PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff
|Fried Calamari
|$8.50
A half-pound of lightly breaded calamari rings, fried crisp. Served with sweet red chili sauce and a lemon wedge.
More about NiMarco's Pizza
PIZZA
NiMarco's Pizza
3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff
|Fried Calamari
|$8.50
A half-pound of lightly breaded calamari rings, fried crisp. Served with sweet red chili sauce and a lemon wedge.
More about Josephine's Modern American Bistro
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff
|Anaheim Corn Meal Dusted Calamari
|$13.50
Served with Spicy Remoulade and Sweet Chili Sauces.
More about Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen
PASTA • TAPAS
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen
2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff
|Calamari
|$18.00
With arugula, lemon & harissa.
