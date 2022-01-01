Cappuccino in Flagstaff
Late for the Train
19 East Aspen Ave, Flagstaff
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
1:1:1 Espresso, steamed milk, and fat dollops of silky foam
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Last Haul Coffee & Wine Lounge - 2727 W. Route 66
2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
Espresso & steamed milk.
Coffee beans sourced locally from
Single Speed Coffee Roasters in Flagstaff, AZ
$1 off any drink or free drip coffee
with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.