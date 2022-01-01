Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cappuccino in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants
Flagstaff restaurants that serve cappuccino

Late for the Train

19 East Aspen Ave, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$4.00
1:1:1 Espresso, steamed milk, and fat dollops of silky foam
More about Late for the Train
Banner pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Last Haul Coffee & Wine Lounge - 2727 W. Route 66

2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.50
Espresso & steamed milk.
Coffee beans sourced locally from
Single Speed Coffee Roasters in Flagstaff, AZ
$1 off any drink or free drip coffee
with the purchase of a Woody Mountain mug.
More about The Last Haul Coffee & Wine Lounge - 2727 W. Route 66

