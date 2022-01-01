Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carne asada tacos in
Flagstaff
/
Flagstaff
/
Carne Asada Tacos
Flagstaff restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Salsa Brava
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(1878 reviews)
Carne Asada Tacos**
$14.99
Grilled steak/cilantro/onions/cumin black beans/roasted corn rice
More about Salsa Brava
Some Burros
320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Taco
$3.75
More about Some Burros
