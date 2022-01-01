Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Flagstaff

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Flagstaff restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Salsa Brava image

 

Salsa Brava

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos**$14.99
Grilled steak/cilantro/onions/cumin black beans/roasted corn rice
More about Salsa Brava
Item pic

 

Some Burros

320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Delivery
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
More about Some Burros

