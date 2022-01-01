Chicken enchiladas in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Salsa Brava
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff
|Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas**
|$14.99
Two hand rolled corn tortillas/smoked chicken/mixed cheeses/cilantro cream sauce/sour cream
|Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada Family Pack (Serves 4-5)**
|$45.00
One dozen shredded smoked chicken enchiladas/mixed cheeses/cilantro cream sauce/house pinto beans/roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables/4 Oz sour cream/chips/salsa