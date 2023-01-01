Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Flagstaff

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Kachina Kitchen image

 

Kachina Kitchen

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Burrito$13.00
A burrito stuffed with grilled chicken, red and green bell peppers and onion
More about Kachina Kitchen
Salsa Brava image

 

Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas (GF)**$20.00
Grilled chicken and shrimp / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
Steak and Chicken Fajitas (GF)**$19.00
Marinated steak / grilled chicken / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
Chicken Fajitas (GF)**$18.50
Grilled chicken / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
More about Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66

Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Ham Steaks

Hummus

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Fish And Chips

Hot Chocolate

Bison Burgers

Map

More near Flagstaff to explore

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 3.5 (9 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (470 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (837 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1525 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston