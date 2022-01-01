Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve chicken salad

Brandys Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Brandys Restaurant & Bakery

1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brandy's Chicken Salad$10.99
Our homemade recipe with cranberries, walnuts, sprouts, and tomato on our whole wheat bread.
More about Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
Fat Olives image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Fat Olives

2308 East Route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (3005 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich***$11.00
All-natural, wood-roasted chicken, dried currants, dried cranberries, candied pecans, red onion, celery, tarragon mayonnaise, arugula, tomato.
More about Fat Olives
Main pic

 

Brandys Cafe

18 S Beaver St, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brandy's Chicken Salad$10.99
Our homemade recipe with cranberries, walnuts, sprouts, and tomato on our whole wheat bread.
More about Brandys Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Whisk & Whisky

601 E Picadilly Dr, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Salad$17.00
romaine, grilled chicken, bbq sauce, black beans, roasted corn, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion strings, ranch
More about Whisk & Whisky

