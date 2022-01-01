Chicken salad in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve chicken salad
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff
|Brandy's Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Our homemade recipe with cranberries, walnuts, sprouts, and tomato on our whole wheat bread.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Fat Olives
2308 East Route 66, Flagstaff
|Chicken Salad Sandwich***
|$11.00
All-natural, wood-roasted chicken, dried currants, dried cranberries, candied pecans, red onion, celery, tarragon mayonnaise, arugula, tomato.
Brandys Cafe
18 S Beaver St, Flagstaff
|Brandy's Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Our homemade recipe with cranberries, walnuts, sprouts, and tomato on our whole wheat bread.