Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Flagstaff

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve chicken soup

Beaver Street Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE

Beaver Street Brewery

11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (2496 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Creamy Roasted Poblano Chicken Soup Bowl with Cornbread$6.59
Shredded Chicken Breast, Chicken Stock, Heavy Cream, Roasted Poblanos, Spices, Jalapenos, Flour, Butter, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Garlic, Cilantro, Sugar, Basil Leaves
Thai Chicken Soup Bowl with Cornbread$6.59
Shredded Chicken Breast, Carrots, Celery, Diced White Onion, Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Ginger, Peanut Oil, Sesame Oil, Coconut Cream, Peanut Butter, Chicken Stock, Spices. Served with a Cornbread Muffin.
More about Beaver Street Brewery
Lumberyard Brewing Company image

 

Lumberyard Brewing Company

5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl Poblano Chicken Noodle Soup$6.59
Southwestern Style black bean soup topped with shredded Colby Jack Cheese and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of Green Chile Cornbread, Texas Toast, Tortilla Chips or Saltine Crackers.
More about Lumberyard Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Muffins

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Pot Pies

California Burgers

Fried Zucchini

Boneless Wings

Antipasto Salad

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Flagstaff to explore

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston