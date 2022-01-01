Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants
Flagstaff restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Salsa Brava image

 

Salsa Brava

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers and Fries**$7.50
More about Salsa Brava
Item pic

 

Bigfoot BBQ

120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips$12.99
More about Bigfoot BBQ
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Brandys Restaurant & Bakery

1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips$7.99
More about Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
Galaxy Diner image

 

Galaxy Diner

931 West Route 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDER BASKET$10.49
More about Galaxy Diner
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown image

 

The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown

12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken fingers & fries$6.50
More about The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
Evans Fish and Chips image

 

Evans Fish and Chips

113 Suite A S. San Francisco, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders and Chips$10.95
More about Evans Fish and Chips
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill image

 

Karma Sushi Bar and Grill

6 E RT 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$10.00
Served with seasoned fries
More about Karma Sushi Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Grand Canyon Brewing - Flagstaff

1800 S MILTON RD, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders$7.50
Includes french fries or seasonal fruit and a fountain drink.
Chicken Tender Basket$13.00
Breaded chicken tinders tossed in your choice of sauce served with carrots and celery, ranch or bleu cheese
More about Grand Canyon Brewing - Flagstaff

