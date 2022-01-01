Chicken tenders in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Bigfoot BBQ
120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff
|Chicken Strips
|$12.99
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff
|Chicken Strips
|$7.99
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff
|Chicken fingers & fries
|$6.50
Evans Fish and Chips
113 Suite A S. San Francisco, Flagstaff
|Chicken Tenders and Chips
|$10.95
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill
6 E RT 66, Flagstaff
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
Served with seasoned fries
Grand Canyon Brewing - Flagstaff
1800 S MILTON RD, Flagstaff
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$7.50
Includes french fries or seasonal fruit and a fountain drink.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$13.00
Breaded chicken tinders tossed in your choice of sauce served with carrots and celery, ranch or bleu cheese