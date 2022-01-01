Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Flagstaff

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Late for the Train

19 East Aspen Ave, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$5.50
Fresh from the oven every morning!
More about Late for the Train
The Toasted Owl - East Side image

 

The Toasted Owl - East Side

5200 E. Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GIANT CINNAMON ROLL$5.00
More about The Toasted Owl - East Side
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Brandys Restaurant & Bakery

1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Roll$5.29
More about Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
Galaxy Diner image

 

Galaxy Diner

931 West Route 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
CINNAMON ROLL$4.55
More about Galaxy Diner
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown image

 

The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown

12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GIANT CINNAMON ROLL$5.00
More about The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
Banner pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Last Haul Coffee & Wine Lounge

2727 W. Route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
More about The Last Haul Coffee & Wine Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Salmon

Pepperoni Pizza

Gyoza

Lobsters

Taco Salad

Caesar Salad

Carne Asada

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Flagstaff to explore

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston