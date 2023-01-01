Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cuban sandwiches in
Flagstaff
/
Flagstaff
/
Cuban Sandwiches
Flagstaff restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
Galaxy Diner
931 West Route 66, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
CUBAN SANDWICH
$13.29
More about Galaxy Diner
Lumberyard Brewing Company
5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff
No reviews yet
TODAY'S SPECIAL: Cuban Sandwich
$18.00
Thinly sliced Mojo Pork and ham topped with Swiss cheese, pickles, and yellow mustard on a buttered and toasted hoagie roll. served with your choice of side.
More about Lumberyard Brewing Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff
Cinnamon Rolls
Chicken Salad
Reuben
Taco Salad
Quesadillas
Nachos
Chicken Soup
Tacos
More near Flagstaff to explore
Sedona
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Sedona
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Williams
Avg 3.5
(10 restaurants)
Cottonwood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Winslow
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Clarkdale
No reviews yet
Taylor
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(137 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(965 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1555 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(584 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston