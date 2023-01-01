Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Flagstaff

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Galaxy Diner image

 

Galaxy Diner

931 West Route 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
CUBAN SANDWICH$13.29
More about Galaxy Diner
Lumberyard Brewing Company image

 

Lumberyard Brewing Company

5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TODAY'S SPECIAL: Cuban Sandwich$18.00
Thinly sliced Mojo Pork and ham topped with Swiss cheese, pickles, and yellow mustard on a buttered and toasted hoagie roll. served with your choice of side.
More about Lumberyard Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Taco Salad

Quesadillas

Nachos

Chicken Soup

Tacos

Map

More near Flagstaff to explore

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

No reviews yet

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (350 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (137 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1555 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (584 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston