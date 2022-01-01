Enchiladas in Flagstaff

Kachina Kitchen image

 

Kachina Kitchen

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$4.50
A cheese stuffed tortilla covered in enchilada sauce. *Meat available for and upcharge per item.. You can.
More about Kachina Kitchen
Bandoleros 66 image

BURRITOS • TACOS • BBQ

Bandoleros 66

11 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas$40.00
Red or Green Sauce Enchiladas with Shredded Cheese. Choose between Adobo chicken or Al Pastor pork or Brussel Sprout
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage Chips and Salsa Elotes for four and your choice of 4 Pack of Mother Road Beer 1 bottle of Red or White Wine 2 16 oz margaritas 4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
More about Bandoleros 66
Item pic

 

Some Burros

320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada$4.25
More about Some Burros

