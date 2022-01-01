Fajitas in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Bandoleros 66
BURRITOS • TACOS • BBQ
Bandoleros 66
11 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff
|Fajitas
|$50.00
Fajitas with tri-colored peppers and onions. Includes 12 Flour Tortillas.
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage
Chips and Salsa
Elotes for four
and your choice of
4 Pack of Mother Road Beer
1 bottle of Red or White Wine
2 16 oz margaritas
4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
More about Salsa Brava
Salsa Brava
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff
|Fajita Family Pack (Serves 4-5)**
|$45.00
Choice of all-natural chicken breast/marinated steak/or combination/caramelized onions/bell pepper medley/one dozen flour or corn tortillas/house pinto beans/roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables/4 Oz sour cream/4 Oz guacamole/chips/salsa
|Chicken Fajitas (GF)**
|$18.00
Grilled chicken served with caramelized onions/sautéed bell pepper medley/sour cream/guacamole/pico de gallo/house pinto beans/roasted corn rice/hand stretched tortillas
|Steak Fajitas (GF)**
|$18.50
Marinated steak served with caramelized onions/sautéed bell pepper medley/sour cream/guacamole/pico de gallo/house pinto beans/roasted corn rice/hand stretched tortillas