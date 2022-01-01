Fajitas in Flagstaff

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bandoleros 66 image

BURRITOS • TACOS • BBQ

Bandoleros 66

11 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$50.00
Fajitas with tri-colored peppers and onions. Includes 12 Flour Tortillas.
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage
Chips and Salsa
Elotes for four
and your choice of
4 Pack of Mother Road Beer
1 bottle of Red or White Wine
2 16 oz margaritas
4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
More about Bandoleros 66
0a620ac4-4485-4483-84ca-6afa8236334d image

 

Salsa Brava

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Family Pack (Serves 4-5)**$45.00
Choice of all-natural chicken breast/marinated steak/or combination/caramelized onions/bell pepper medley/one dozen flour or corn tortillas/house pinto beans/roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables/4 Oz sour cream/4 Oz guacamole/chips/salsa
Chicken Fajitas (GF)**$18.00
Grilled chicken served with caramelized onions/sautéed bell pepper medley/sour cream/guacamole/pico de gallo/house pinto beans/roasted corn rice/hand stretched tortillas
Steak Fajitas (GF)**$18.50
Marinated steak served with caramelized onions/sautéed bell pepper medley/sour cream/guacamole/pico de gallo/house pinto beans/roasted corn rice/hand stretched tortillas
More about Salsa Brava

