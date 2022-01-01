Fajitas in Flagstaff

Fajitas with tri-colored peppers and onions. Includes 12 Flour Tortillas.

All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage

Chips and Salsa

Elotes for four

and your choice of

4 Pack of Mother Road Beer

1 bottle of Red or White Wine

2 16 oz margaritas

4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas

