Filet mignon in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants
Flagstaff restaurants that serve filet mignon

Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Josephine's Modern American Bistro

503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon$39.50
An 8 OZ Bacon Wrapped Filet Topped with Sautéed Truffle Scented Crimini Mushroom and Red Wine Demi-Glace. Served with Mashed Smoked Gouda Potatoes and Sautéed Vegetables
Pair: Arrowood Cab
More about Josephine's Modern American Bistro
Oakmont image

 

Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
8oz Filet Mignon$37.00
Flame grilled, roasted mushroom demi-glace, potato puree, charred brocollini.
More about Oakmont
Restaurant banner

 

Whisk & Whisky

601 E Picadilly Dr, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Filet Mignon$35.00
Grilled Filet, crispy hasselbeck potato, blue cheese bechamel, asparagus
More about Whisk & Whisky

