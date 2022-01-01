Filet mignon in Flagstaff
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
503 N Humphreys Street, Flagstaff
|Bacon Wrapped Filet Mignon
|$39.50
An 8 OZ Bacon Wrapped Filet Topped with Sautéed Truffle Scented Crimini Mushroom and Red Wine Demi-Glace. Served with Mashed Smoked Gouda Potatoes and Sautéed Vegetables
Pair: Arrowood Cab
Oakmont
2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
|8oz Filet Mignon
|$37.00
Flame grilled, roasted mushroom demi-glace, potato puree, charred brocollini.