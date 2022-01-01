Fish tacos in
Flagstaff
/
Flagstaff
/
Fish Tacos
Flagstaff restaurants that serve fish tacos
Salsa Brava
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(1878 reviews)
Baja Fish Tacos**
$13.99
Lightly fried Icelandic Hoki/chipotle tarter/mixed cheeses/cabbage/pico de gallo/pickled red onion/lime crème
More about Salsa Brava
Some Burros
320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$3.75
More about Some Burros
Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff
Baklava
Brisket
Chicken Sandwiches
Enchiladas
Mac And Cheese
Tacos
Mahi Mahi
Omelettes
More near Flagstaff to explore
Sedona
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Sedona
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Cottonwood
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Winslow
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Clarkdale
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Williams
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.4
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(66 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston