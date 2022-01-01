French toast in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants that serve french toast

Tourist Home Cafe/Annex Cocktail Lounge

52 S San Francisco St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (1638 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$12.00
brioche| orange, cinnamon & vanilla| powdered sugar| whipped cream| fresh berries| maple syrup
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown

12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
BIG FAT FRENCH TOAST$10.50
Texas Toast dipped in Cinnamon-Vanilla Egg Mix, Served with Choice of Sausage, Bacon, or Potatoes
Over Easy

2500 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (1142 reviews)
Takeout
Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
Lone Spur Cafe

1300 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.2 (530 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast Special$13.99
