Gyoza in
Flagstaff
/
Flagstaff
/
Gyoza
Flagstaff restaurants that serve gyoza
Oakmont
2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Pork Gyoza
$12.00
Six handmade Japanese dumplings, pan seared to perfection.
More about Oakmont
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill
6 E RT 66, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Pork Gyoza
$8.00
Vegetable Gyoza
$8.00
Vegetable Gyoza, Pork Gyoza, or Shrimp Shumai
More about Karma Sushi Bar and Grill
