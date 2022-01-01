Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
Flagstaff
/
Flagstaff
/
Lobsters
Flagstaff restaurants that serve lobsters
Oakmont
2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Lobster Ravioli
$38.00
butter poached rock shrimp, limoncello cream sauce, chili oil, micro greens
More about Oakmont
Karma Sushi Bar and Grill
6 E RT 66, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Spicy Lobster
$12.00
More about Karma Sushi Bar and Grill
