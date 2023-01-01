Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Flagstaff

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve meatball subs

Item pic

 

Bowlski's DoubleDave's Flagstaff

4650 US-89, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
MEATBALL SANDWICH$11.99
Sliced meatball, homemade red sauce, smoked provolone, parmesan, romano, oregano
More about Bowlski's DoubleDave's Flagstaff
Item pic

 

Wil's Grill - 990 N. Ft. Valley Road

990 N. Ft. Valley Road, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub with marinara sauce and provolone cheese$12.75
A magnificent meatball sub with marinara sauce and provolone cheese", with your choice of either Mama Tracy's delicious potato salad or our tangy Carolina Cole slaw. This is a Meatball sub like you have never had. You'll love it.
More about Wil's Grill - 990 N. Ft. Valley Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Chicken Nuggets

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Spinach Salad

Bison Burgers

Chicken Curry

Vanilla Ice Cream

Carne Asada

Map

More near Flagstaff to explore

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

No reviews yet

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (139 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (489 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (860 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1586 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston