Meatball subs in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve meatball subs
More about Bowlski's DoubleDave's Flagstaff
Bowlski's DoubleDave's Flagstaff
4650 US-89, Flagstaff
|MEATBALL SANDWICH
|$11.99
Sliced meatball, homemade red sauce, smoked provolone, parmesan, romano, oregano
More about Wil's Grill - 990 N. Ft. Valley Road
Wil's Grill - 990 N. Ft. Valley Road
990 N. Ft. Valley Road, Flagstaff
|Meatball Sub with marinara sauce and provolone cheese
|$12.75
A magnificent meatball sub with marinara sauce and provolone cheese", with your choice of either Mama Tracy's delicious potato salad or our tangy Carolina Cole slaw. This is a Meatball sub like you have never had. You'll love it.