Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Flagstaff

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Galaxy Diner image

 

Galaxy Diner

931 West Route 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH$12.99
More about Galaxy Diner
Item pic

 

Bowlski's DoubleDave's Flagstaff

4650 US-89, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK Stromboli$0.00
Seasoned steak, mozzarella, white American
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH$10.99
Seasoned steak, onions, mushrooms, white American, smoked provolone
More about Bowlski's DoubleDave's Flagstaff

Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Enchiladas

Egg Burritos

Muffins

Salmon

Carne Asada

Fried Zucchini

Chicken Pizza

Curry

Map

More near Flagstaff to explore

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (300 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston