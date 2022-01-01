Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Philly cheesesteaks in
Flagstaff
/
Flagstaff
/
Philly Cheesesteaks
Flagstaff restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Galaxy Diner
931 West Route 66, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH
$12.99
More about Galaxy Diner
Bowlski's DoubleDave's Flagstaff
4650 US-89, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK Stromboli
$0.00
Seasoned steak, mozzarella, white American
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH
$10.99
Seasoned steak, onions, mushrooms, white American, smoked provolone
More about Bowlski's DoubleDave's Flagstaff
Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff
Enchiladas
Egg Burritos
Muffins
Salmon
Carne Asada
Fried Zucchini
Chicken Pizza
Curry
More near Flagstaff to explore
Sedona
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Sedona
Avg 4.2
(33 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Williams
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Cottonwood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Winslow
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Clarkdale
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Taylor
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(300 restaurants)
Cedar City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(452 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(765 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston