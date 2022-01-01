Prosciutto in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve prosciutto
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff
|Prosciutto Avocado Toast
|$12.79
2 slices of toasted wheat bread, 2 oz of prosciutto, 4 slices of tomatoes, feta and drizzle of balsamic dressing
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown
12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff
|PROSCIUTTO & BRIE
|$14.50
Prosciutto, Brie, Mixed Greens, Fig Jam, Balsamic Drizzle, on Ciabatta.