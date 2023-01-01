Rigatoni in Flagstaff

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fat Olives image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66

2308 East Route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.6 (3005 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni (Serves 4-5)
Ten hour ragu, mozz/provolone blend, fennel sausage, cream, basil chiffonade.
Family Packs include a wood-fired flatbread and your choice of family-sized salad.
Rigatoni*$15.50
Ten hour ragu, mozz provolone blend, fennel sausage, cream, basil chiffonade
More about Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
Restaurant banner

 

Whisk & Whisky

601 E Picadilly Dr, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Vodka Rigatoni$23.00
Half smoked chicken, succotash medley, and sweet potato puree.
Shrimp Vodka Rigatoni$29.00
Shrimp, rigatoni, tomato cream sauce, spinach, baby heirloom tomatoes, mozzerella, garlic, itallian herbs, aleppo pepper flakes.
More about Whisk & Whisky

