Rigatoni in Flagstaff

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
2308 East Route 66, Flagstaff
|Rigatoni*
|$15.50
Ten hour ragu, mozz provolone blend, fennel sausage, cream, basil chiffonade
More about Whisk & Whisky
Whisk & Whisky
601 E Picadilly Dr, Flagstaff
|Chicken Vodka Rigatoni
|$23.00
Half smoked chicken, succotash medley, and sweet potato puree.
|Shrimp Vodka Rigatoni
|$29.00
Shrimp, rigatoni, tomato cream sauce, spinach, baby heirloom tomatoes, mozzerella, garlic, itallian herbs, aleppo pepper flakes.