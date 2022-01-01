Shrimp fajitas in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Kachina Kitchen
1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff
|Shrimp Fajita Burrito
|$13.00
A burrito stuffed with marinated shrimp, red and green bell peppers and onion
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff
|Shrimp Fajita Family Pack**
|$50.95
Serves 4-5 people | Grilled shrimp fajitas / caramelized onion / bell pepper medley / one dozen flour or corn tortillas / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / 4 Oz sour cream / 4 Oz guacamole / chips / salsa
|Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas (GF)**
|$20.00
Grilled chicken and shrimp / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
|Fajitas Steak and Shrimp
|$21.50