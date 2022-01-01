Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants
Flagstaff restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Kachina Kitchen image

 

Kachina Kitchen

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fajita Burrito$13.00
A burrito stuffed with marinated shrimp, red and green bell peppers and onion
More about Kachina Kitchen
Salsa Brava image

 

Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Fajita Family Pack**$50.95
Serves 4-5 people | Grilled shrimp fajitas / caramelized onion / bell pepper medley / one dozen flour or corn tortillas / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables / 4 Oz sour cream / 4 Oz guacamole / chips / salsa
Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas (GF)**$20.00
Grilled chicken and shrimp / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
Fajitas Steak and Shrimp$21.50
More about Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66

