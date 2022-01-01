Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Flagstaff

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Salsa Brava image

 

Salsa Brava

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Family Pack (Serves 4-5)**$45.00
One dozen shrimp tacos/fried or grilled/flour tortilla/chipotle tarter/mixed cheeses/shredded cabbage/pico de gallo/marinated red onion/lime creme/house pinto beans/roasted corn rice or grilled vegetables/chips/salsa
Shrimp Tacos**$16.99
Lightly fried medium shrimp/chipotle tarter/mixed cheeses/cabbage/pico de gallo/pickled red onion/lime crème
More about Salsa Brava
Oakmont image

 

Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$16.00
crispy shrimp, thai chili, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese.
More about Oakmont

