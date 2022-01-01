Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants
Flagstaff restaurants that serve sliders

Oakmont image

 

Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pork Sliders$18.00
More about Oakmont
136a4943-080e-4289-82d1-fba5ec0c77da image

 

Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ

2320 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(GF) 1/2 lb. PULLED PORK W/ SLIDERS$11.99
Made w/ house rub and slow-smoked over a blend of pecan and cherry wood. (Sliders Buns are not Gluten Free)
(GF) 1 lb. SLICED BEEF BRISKET W/ SLIDERS$23.99
Our lean brisket is house rubbed and slow smoked over straight hickory. (Sliders Buns are not Gluten Free)
(GF) 1 lb. SLICED BEEF BRISKET W/ SLIDERS$23.99
Our lean brisket is house rubbed and slow smoked over straight hickory. (Sliders Buns are not Gluten Free)
More about Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ
Lumberyard Brewing Company image

 

Lumberyard Brewing Company

5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid Sliders$9.25
Kid Menu items are for children 12 and under only. 2 beef sliders, served with one side. Cheese on request.
More about Lumberyard Brewing Company

