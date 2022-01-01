Sopapilla in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve sopapilla
Kachina Kitchen
1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff
|Sopapillas
|$1.00
Fried dough served with honey and butter
Salsa Brava
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff
|Sopapillas**
|$3.25
|Stuffed Sopapilla**
|$16.99
Traditional frybread/house pinto beans/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or diced carne asada beef/topped with mild red chili or spicy green chili sauce/cilantro/onions/pickled red onion/lime crème/sour cream