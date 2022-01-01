Sopapilla in Flagstaff

Kachina Kitchen image

 

Kachina Kitchen

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$1.00
Fried dough served with honey and butter
More about Kachina Kitchen
Salsa Brava image

 

Salsa Brava

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapillas**$3.25
Stuffed Sopapilla**$16.99
Traditional frybread/house pinto beans/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or diced carne asada beef/topped with mild red chili or spicy green chili sauce/cilantro/onions/pickled red onion/lime crème/sour cream
More about Salsa Brava

