Souvlaki in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve souvlaki
Wil's Grill - 990 N. Ft. Valley Road
990 N. Ft. Valley Road, Flagstaff
|Greek Chicken Souvlaki
|$13.75
A taste of Greece here in Flagstaff, Arizona. Greek chicken souvlaki served with tzatziki and grilled pita bread along with a traditional Greek salad.
PASTA • TAPAS
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen
2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff
|Souvlaki
|$25.99
Choice of chicken, beef or both, lemon roasted potatoes, pita, tzatziki, greek salad.
|Souvlaki
|$24.00
Choice of chicken, beef or both, lemon roasted potatoes, pita, tzatziki, greek salad.
|Souvlaki - Chicken
|$25.99