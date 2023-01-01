Souvlaki in Flagstaff

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Wil's Grill - 990 N. Ft. Valley Road

990 N. Ft. Valley Road, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Chicken Souvlaki$13.75
A taste of Greece here in Flagstaff, Arizona. Greek chicken souvlaki served with tzatziki and grilled pita bread along with a traditional Greek salad.
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen image

PASTA • TAPAS

Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen

2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (1384 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Souvlaki$25.99
Choice of chicken, beef or both, lemon roasted potatoes, pita, tzatziki, greek salad.
Souvlaki$24.00
Choice of chicken, beef or both, lemon roasted potatoes, pita, tzatziki, greek salad.
Souvlaki - Chicken$25.99
