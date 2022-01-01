Steak fajitas in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Kachina Kitchen
Kachina Kitchen
1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff
|Steak Fajita Burrito
|$13.00
A burrito stuffed with
More about Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff
|Fajitas Steak and Shrimp
|$21.50
|Steak Fajitas (GF)**
|$19.00
Marinated steak / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas
|Steak and Chicken Fajitas (GF)**
|$19.00
Marinated steak / grilled chicken / caramelized onions / sautéed bell pepper medley / sour cream / guacamole / Pico de Gallo / house pinto beans / roasted corn rice / hand stretched tortillas