Tacos in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve tacos

Kachina Kitchen image

 

Kachina Kitchen

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco$4.50
A soft or crunchy tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat.
Navajo Taco$13.00
A sopapilla topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and beans with your choice of meat. Some meat items may have an upcharge
More about Kachina Kitchen
Bandoleros 66 image

BURRITOS • TACOS • BBQ

Bandoleros 66

11 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
3 Taco Combo$16.50
10 Taco Combo$25.00
(10) Tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema and your choice of Adobo Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. Or you can choose Brussel sprout tacos and enjoy our world famous Vegan Taco
10 Taco Combo$40.00
(10) Tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema and your choice of Protein. Or you can choose Brussel sprout tacos and enjoy our world famous Vegan Taco
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage Chips and Salsa Elotes for four and your choice of 4 Pack of Mother Road Beer 1 bottle of Red or White Wine 2 16 oz margaritas 4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
More about Bandoleros 66
Salsa Brava image

 

Salsa Brava

2220 E route 66, Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (1878 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos**$13.99
Lightly fried Icelandic Hoki/chipotle tarter/mixed cheeses/cabbage/pico de gallo/pickled red onion/lime crème
Navajo Taco**$15.99
Traditional frybread/house pinto beans/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or carne asada/mixed cheeses/shredded lettuce/pico de gallo/lime crème/pickled red onion/sour cream
More about Salsa Brava
Oakmont image

 

Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Mahi Tacos$17.00
Mahi Mahi fish, shredded cabbage, avocado, cumin lime crema, mango habanero salsa, cilantro.
More about Oakmont
Item pic

 

Some Burros

320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
Chicken Taco$3.25
Ground Beef Potato Taco$3.25
More about Some Burros
Restaurant banner

 

Whisk & Whisky

601 E Picadilly Dr, Flagstaff

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Tacos$14.00
pork carnitas, queso chihuahua, pineapple relish, cotija cheese, cilatro
More about Whisk & Whisky

