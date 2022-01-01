Tacos in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve tacos
More about Kachina Kitchen
Kachina Kitchen
1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff
|Taco
|$4.50
A soft or crunchy tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat.
|Navajo Taco
|$13.00
A sopapilla topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and beans with your choice of meat. Some meat items may have an upcharge
More about Bandoleros 66
BURRITOS • TACOS • BBQ
Bandoleros 66
11 E Aspen Ave, Flagstaff
|3 Taco Combo
|$16.50
|10 Taco Combo
|$25.00
(10) Tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema and your choice of Adobo Chicken or Al Pastor Pork. Or you can choose Brussel sprout tacos and enjoy our world famous Vegan Taco
|10 Taco Combo
|$40.00
(10) Tacos with cabbage, pickled onions, cotija cheese, avocado crema and your choice of Protein. Or you can choose Brussel sprout tacos and enjoy our world famous Vegan Taco
All Party Packs come with 32 oz of Rice and Beans and your choice of Beverage Chips and Salsa Elotes for four and your choice of 4 Pack of Mother Road Beer 1 bottle of Red or White Wine 2 16 oz margaritas 4 Jaritos Mexican Sodas
More about Salsa Brava
Salsa Brava
2220 E route 66, Flagstaff
|Baja Fish Tacos**
|$13.99
Lightly fried Icelandic Hoki/chipotle tarter/mixed cheeses/cabbage/pico de gallo/pickled red onion/lime crème
|Navajo Taco**
|$15.99
Traditional frybread/house pinto beans/choice of smoked chicken/roasted pork/or carne asada/mixed cheeses/shredded lettuce/pico de gallo/lime crème/pickled red onion/sour cream
More about Oakmont
Oakmont
2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
|Blackened Mahi Tacos
|$17.00
Mahi Mahi fish, shredded cabbage, avocado, cumin lime crema, mango habanero salsa, cilantro.
More about Some Burros
Some Burros
320 South Regent Street, Flagstaff
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.75
|Chicken Taco
|$3.25
|Ground Beef Potato Taco
|$3.25