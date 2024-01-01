Tamales in Flagstaff

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Toasted Owl - East Side image

 

Toasted Owl - East Side - Toasted Owl - East Side

5200 E. Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Hemp Tamales$17.95
Two hemp tamales on a bed of mixed greens topped with vegan melted cheese, smashed avocado. Served with a side of black beans and topped with spicy green salsa.
More about Toasted Owl - East Side - Toasted Owl - East Side
Item pic

 

Toasted Owl - Downtown - 12 S Mikes Pike Flagstaff

12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Tamales$17.50
2 Vegetarian or Beef tamales topped with cheddar cheese with green chili sauce, topped with 2 Eggs, and a side of seasoned black beans on a bed of mixed greens.
More about Toasted Owl - Downtown - 12 S Mikes Pike Flagstaff

