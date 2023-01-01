Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Flagstaff

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve tostadas

Kachina Kitchen image

 

Kachina Kitchen

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada$4.50
A fried tortilla topped with guacamole or beans and cheese. Meat available upon request for an upcharge
More about Kachina Kitchen
Oakmont image

 

Oakmont

2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Extra Tostadas$3.00
More about Oakmont

Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Gyoza

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Shepherds Pies

Enchiladas

Reuben

Po Boy

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Flagstaff to explore

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (126 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (938 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1482 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (571 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston