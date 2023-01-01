Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tostadas in
Flagstaff
/
Flagstaff
/
Tostadas
Flagstaff restaurants that serve tostadas
Kachina Kitchen
1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Tostada
$4.50
A fried tortilla topped with guacamole or beans and cheese. Meat available upon request for an upcharge
More about Kachina Kitchen
Oakmont
2380 N Oakmont Dr, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Side Extra Tostadas
$3.00
More about Oakmont
