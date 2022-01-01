Turkey melts in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve turkey melts
More about Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff
|Turkey Melt
|$10.79
turkey, green chilies and muenster cheese on our grilled sourdough with a side of pesto mayo
|Turkey, Avo & Bacon Melt
|$11.29
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese on our grilled sourdough with a side of pesto mayo
More about Brandys Cafe
Brandys Cafe
18 S Beaver St, Flagstaff
|Turkey Melt
|$10.79
turkey, green chilies and muenster cheese on our grilled sourdough with a side of pesto mayo
|Turkey, Avo & Bacon Melt
|$11.29
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese on our grilled sourdough with a side of pesto mayo