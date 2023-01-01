Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Turkey wraps in
Flagstaff
/
Flagstaff
/
Turkey Wraps
Flagstaff restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Late for the Train
19 East Aspen Ave, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Turkey Wrap
$12.75
More about Late for the Train
Air Cafe - 6200 S Pulliam Dr. Unit 109
6200 S Pulliam Dr. Unit 109, Flagstaff
No reviews yet
Turkey & Swiss Wrap
$15.99
Can be served as a wrap or sandwich
More about Air Cafe - 6200 S Pulliam Dr. Unit 109
