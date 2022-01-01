Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Flagstaff

Proper Meats + Provisions

110 E Rte 66, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Token Veggie Burger$14.95
"Locally-made Tepa Patty, PMP Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Grilled Onions. Served on a Brioche bun with chips and a Pickle.
Tepa Patties are made of: Tepary Beans, Organic Rolled Oats, Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal, Water, Sunflower Seeds, Onions, Carrots, Curly Kale, E.V. Olive Oil, Wood Smoked Spices (Salt, Chili Powder, Paprika, Onion Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Black Pepper, Arbol Chile Powder, Coriander), Fresh Lemon Juice, Fresh Garlic."
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE

Beaver Street Brewery

11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (2496 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Romesco Veggie Burger$12.99
Locally made black bean patty topped romesco sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, basil-pesto aioli, crispy onions, teller bun
Lumberyard Brewing Company

5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tierra Veggie Burger$13.59
Black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and chipotle aioli on telera roll
Diablo Burger Flagstaff

120 N. Leroux St. Ste 111, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
"The Netzky" Veggie Burger$14.00
~Locally sourced and produced, this protein-dense, dairy- and wheat-free product is the first commercially-produced Veggie Burger to meet DB's local and high quality standards. Served with your choice of two toppings from the Cheese, Spreads & Veggie options - plus a Pickle and our DB Frites. Vegans and Vegetarians, rejoice!
