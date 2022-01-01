Veggie burgers in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about Proper Meats + Provisions
Proper Meats + Provisions
110 E Rte 66, Flagstaff
|Token Veggie Burger
|$14.95
"Locally-made Tepa Patty, PMP Sauce, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, and Grilled Onions. Served on a Brioche bun with chips and a Pickle.
Tepa Patties are made of: Tepary Beans, Organic Rolled Oats, Whole Grain Blue Cornmeal, Water, Sunflower Seeds, Onions, Carrots, Curly Kale, E.V. Olive Oil, Wood Smoked Spices (Salt, Chili Powder, Paprika, Onion Powder, Cumin, Oregano, Black Pepper, Arbol Chile Powder, Coriander), Fresh Lemon Juice, Fresh Garlic."
More about Beaver Street Brewery
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE
Beaver Street Brewery
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff
|Romesco Veggie Burger
|$12.99
Locally made black bean patty topped romesco sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, basil-pesto aioli, crispy onions, teller bun
More about Lumberyard Brewing Company
Lumberyard Brewing Company
5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff
|Tierra Veggie Burger
|$13.59
Black bean patty, pepper jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, crispy onions, and chipotle aioli on telera roll
More about Diablo Burger Flagstaff
Diablo Burger Flagstaff
120 N. Leroux St. Ste 111, Flagstaff
|"The Netzky" Veggie Burger
|$14.00
~Locally sourced and produced, this protein-dense, dairy- and wheat-free product is the first commercially-produced Veggie Burger to meet DB's local and high quality standards. Served with your choice of two toppings from the Cheese, Spreads & Veggie options - plus a Pickle and our DB Frites. Vegans and Vegetarians, rejoice!