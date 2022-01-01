Go
Flair Restaurant & Bar

Family-owned and operated restaurant, priding itself in using the freshest ingredients, creating everything from scratch, and giving the best experience possible to our customers.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

98 Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (580 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

98 Main St

Southington CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
