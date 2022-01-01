Flair Restaurant & Bar
Family-owned and operated restaurant, priding itself in using the freshest ingredients, creating everything from scratch, and giving the best experience possible to our customers.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
98 Main St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
98 Main St
Southington CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
75 Center
Come on in and enjoy!
Sherman's Taphouse
Come enjoy our Gastropub! We are Kid Friendly. Park on the road or in any of the free parking lots around Center Street
Masago Sushi 35
Come in and enjoy!
The Manhattan Southington
Southington CT’s Speakeasy themed restaurant and bar with a post prohibition era vibe for the mature crowd. Featuring live entertainment, great drinks, and even greater food. Our restaurant is located in 16 Eden Ave Southington, CT. You can come by our restaurant and reserve a table or call us!