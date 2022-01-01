Go
Toast

Flake Pie Co.

Scratch made personal size pies!

471 E. St. George Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

She's My Berry Pie$4.75
- Four-berry filling with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries
- Sweet icing
- Signature FLAKEy butter crust
You're Amazing$1.00
When Chocolate Met Caramel$4.75
- Chocolate cream filling
- Salted caramel layer
- Whipped cream
- Caramel drizzle
- Signature FLAKEy butter crust
Sweet Child O' Lime$4.75
- Key lime filling
- Whipped cream topping
- Graham cracker crust
B-A-N-A-N-A-S$4.75
- Banana cream filling
- Soft, torched meringue topping
- Signature FLAKEy butter crust
Happie Birthday$1.00
Thanks a Million$1.00
Greatest Dough on Earth$4.75
- Real cookie dough filling
- Layer of Biscoff
- Whipped cream
- Cookie dough topping
- Signature FLAKEy butter crust
*Contains Nuts
Peanut Butter is My Jam$4.75
- Peanut butter cream filling
- Chocolate ganache
- Honey roasted peanuts
- Oreo crust
*Contains Nuts
More Than a Filling$4.75
- Boston Cream filling
- Whipped cream
- Ganache filling and topping
- Toasted pound cake croutons
- Signature FLAKEy butter crust
See full menu

Location

471 E. St. George Blvd

St. George UT

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Patron Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Turmeric Fresh Indian Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ROCTACO

No reviews yet

Freestyle Tacos punched by the world's street food flavors..Mexican or not.

Chuck-A-Rama

No reviews yet

The Choice is yours at Chuck-A-Rama

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston