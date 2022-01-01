Bagel Inn
Your favorite NY style Deli, Bakery and Restaurant
1999 N. Federal Hwy
Popular Items
Location
1999 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sunset Sushi
Sunset Sushi is Boca Raton's first omakase counter, offering a traditional chef's choice sushi tasting. Our 8-seat intimate counter experience features a 2 hour, 15-17 course omakase with a focus on specialty fresh fish flown in from Japan daily.
*We CAN accommodate shellfish, gluten free and kosher style restrictions
*We CANNOT accommodate vegan/vegetarian restrictions
For inquiries regarding but not limited to: private events, catering & large groups please email info@sunsetsushi.com
Living Green Cafe
Make your own plate or choose one of our sandwiches. Start the day with a juice, lunch with a sandwich, make your own hot plate for dinner with a bottle of wine for here or take it home. Simple & to the point. Cheers!
Cannoli Kitchen- Federal
Fast Italian* Fresh Ingredients
Since 1996
Come in and enjoy!
Scorpion Wings - Boca
Come in and enjoy!