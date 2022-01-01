Go
Popular Items

Queso, Quac, Chips$10.00
Burrito Bowl$10.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa.
Birria Tacos$10.00
birria tacos
slowly brised Angus beef in a adobo Aus jus placed in corn tortilla,melted cheese ,onions and cilantro (GF)
Queso Chip$6.00
Quesadillas$10.00
Triple cheese blend, grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa.
Mango Shrimp Tacos$10.00
(3) Grilled shrimp tacos with lettuce, crème, cilantro, and mango pico served in a flour tortilla.
Homemade Chips and Salsa$4.00
A large amount of chips seasoned to perfection. With your choice of our homemade salsa's.
Burrito$10.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa. All wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Guac Chip$7.00
Street Tacos$9.00
(3) Corn tortilla's with your choice of meat, served with cilantro, onions, lime, and your choice of Flame salsa.
Location

5765 Merle Hay RD

Johnston IA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
