Flame Cantina

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

1315 SW Oralabor Rd Suite 101

Ankeny, IA 50023

Popular Items

Fried Taquitos$10.00
Corn Tortilla rolled up with adobo chicken, poblano potatoes, triple cheese and topped with guigijio crema, avocado sauce, pico de gallo (GF)
Burrito$10.00
Cilantro rice, black beans, lettuce, triple cheese, pico de gallo, crema, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa. All wrapped up in a flour tortilla.
Chorizo Tacos$10.00
3 corn tortilla with chorizo, onion, lime and your choice of salsa (GF)
Homemade Tortilla Chips and Salsa$4.00
Asada Street Tacos$10.00
3 corn tortilla with asada, cilantro, onions lime, and your choice of salsa (GF)
Queso Fundido With Homemade Tortilla Chips$11.00
Homemade tortilla chips served with Oaxaca cheese, chorizo, roasted poblanos, and pico de gallo (GF)
Al Pastor Tacos$11.00
Marinated pork tenderloin with Yucatan native spices and topped with pineapple pico, cilantro and green tomatillo salsa (GF)
Cheese Quesadilla-Kid$6.00
Quesa Birria Tacos$11.00
Slowly braised Angus beef in an adobo aus jus and placed in a corn tortilla, melted cheese, onions, cilantro and seared until it is slightly crispy and served with an onion and cilantro aus jus. (GF)
Mango Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Grilled shrimp with lettuce, guajillo crema, cilantro, and mango pico served in a flour tortilla
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

