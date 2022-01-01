FLAMES INDIAN AROMA
Good Food, Good Taste, Good Mood!
165 East 106th street
Popular Items
Location
165 East 106th street
New York NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pro Thai
Best Thai comfort food deal in town! authentic, delicious, and excellent value
Lexington Pizza Parlour
Come on in and enjoy!
La Fonda Restaurant and Tapas Bar
George and Gina's became La Fonda Boricua in 1996 when Jorge Ayala purchased the quiet lunch spot and turned it into a vibrant local favorite.
Working closely with his kitchen crew, Jorge preserved many of the restaurant's traditional dishes and added a few of his own. Then half its current size, La Fonda Boricua would become a favorite among local residents and citywide Latinos who yearned for a place where their food and culture could proudly take center stage.
Under Jorge's stewardship, La Fonda grew in notoriety, welcoming visitors from all over the globe in search of great home-style Puerto Rican cooking and Boricua hospitality. La Fonda has been featured on the Food Network's "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" and the Travel Channel's "Man versus Food," and has welcomed countless celebrities who never miss the opportunity to get La Fonda's sofrito-rich stews when in town.
Learn more by visiting our website.
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.