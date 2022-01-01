Go
Flamin Thai

233 Cedar Ave S • $

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)

Popular Items

L. Pad Thai Noodles$9.95
Massaman Curry
Drunken Noodles
Cream Cheese Wontons (4)$5.50
Crispy Egg Rolls (2)$6.50
Red Thai Curry Delight
Pad thai
Potstickers (6)$5.50
Spring Rolls (2)$5.50
Sweet Green Curry

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

233 Cedar Ave S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

