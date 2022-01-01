Flamin Thai
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
233 Cedar Ave S • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
233 Cedar Ave S
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Corner Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Palmer's Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Day Block Brewing Company
We are currently open for beer sales and frozen pizzas on Mondays and closed all day on Sunday. Enjoy take out Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4pm.
You may order ahead by selecting the day, and that days menu should appear. Call us with any questions! 612-617-7793.
Thank you for your support - we are grateful for the support!
Stay tuned on Instagram.com/dayblockbrewing and Facebook additional information.
Pho Mai
Fast, Fresh & Delicious Vietnamese Cuisine!