Flanagan's Ale House
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
934 Baxter Ave. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
934 Baxter Ave.
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
V-Grits & Chimera Brewing
Vegan Restaurant & Brewery
Outlook Inn
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Luchador
Just like the traditions of the luchadores, our tacos are one of a kind & unique. Expressions and tastes created by chefs with the taco connoisseur in mind.
The Café
https://www.thecafetogo.com/