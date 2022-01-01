Go
Toast

Flanagan's Creative Food

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

1111 Audubon Ave. • $$

Avg 3.9 (78 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1111 Audubon Ave.

Thibodaux LA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Malt & Burger

No reviews yet

Burgers, shakes, malts, sundaes.....

Cuvee Wine and Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grady V’s

No reviews yet

Grady V’s open to the public at The Bayou Country Club

Rotolo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Rotolo’s Pizzeria uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily at each location. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston