Go
Toast

FLANNEL

Welcome to FLANNEL, Southern food with a Philly slant. We hope you will enjoy our food as much as all of our reviewers have commented. we are rated very high on all social media rating lists & yet, our only goal is to please you. It's comfort food in a comfortable environment. We do rev it up on Friday & Saturday nights with live music! We also have specials almost daily. Our beer prices can't be beat, & we brew our own draft beers! We have a full bar too.
Hope to see you soon!

SANDWICHES

1819 E Passyunk Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)

Popular Items

HASH BROWNS$5.00
ICED COFFEE$3.25
BYO SANDWICH$4.00
build your own sandwich. you know what you like, so pick your bread, cheese, meat, eggs, etc., & we’ll build it (every choice adds cost)
BUTTERMILK BISCUIT$4.50
WING BOWL$14.50
1/2 dozen jumbo wings tossed with either nashville hot sauce, southern korean bbq sauce, or plain, with a side of ranch dressing
HOT CHX SAND$16.00
brined chicken thigh coated in our famous dredge served on a sweet potato bun w/ homemade ranch dressing & pickled green tomatoes, coated in hotness. served w/ fries
CORNBREAD$4.50
MAC DADDY$11.00
3 thick slices of mac n cheese loaf, made with cheddar, mozzarella, cheddar, cream cheese, cheddar, provolone, cheddar, & monterey jack, with burnt bread crumbs & maldon salt
FLANNEL BURGER$15.00
two 3oz special-blend burgers seared through, pimento cheese, tomato, lettuce, pickled onions, comeback sauce on a sweet potato bun, with fries. **Due to their size, Our burgers are cooked through. We do not take temperatures on burgers**
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1819 E Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia PA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fuel

No reviews yet

Philadelphia's Healthy Kitchen

Stina

No reviews yet

Stina is a Mediterranean restaurant, with a wood burning oven. From rustic smoked kissed pizza to Turkish Pide, to crispy layers of filo borek, Stina is an experience. with a full menu of delights. a tour of the Mediterranean .For now we have outdoor seating with heaters and delightful garden setting that is urban chic. We also offer takeout and now delivery too!

Pizza Plus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Second District Barroom

No reviews yet

7 Barrel Brewery and Barroom in the heart of Newbold, South Philadelphia.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston