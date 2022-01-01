Welcome to FLANNEL, Southern food with a Philly slant. We hope you will enjoy our food as much as all of our reviewers have commented. we are rated very high on all social media rating lists & yet, our only goal is to please you. It's comfort food in a comfortable environment. We do rev it up on Friday & Saturday nights with live music! We also have specials almost daily. Our beer prices can't be beat, & we brew our own draft beers! We have a full bar too.

Hope to see you soon!



SANDWICHES

1819 E Passyunk Ave • $$