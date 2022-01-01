Go
Flannel Cow Creamery

Homemade super premium ice cream and frozen treats! Our online hours are open to 6 everyday, but our full menu is available open to close everyday at any of our walk up windows. Please see our website for up to date hours and info. Thank you!

88 Chilson Ave.

Popular Items

Tiny Scoop$3.15
Served in a cup with a lid
Ice Cream Sandwich (Plain)$5.35
Junior Scoop$4.35
Served in a cup with a lid
Pints$6.75
Gummy Bears (8oz.)$4.75
Homemade Waffle Cone$1.15
1 Scoop$5.25
Served in a cup with a lid
Quarts$11.49
2 pints. PLEASE NOTE: if you would like the same flavor, only select ONE option. Thank you
2 Scoops$6.25
Served in a cup with a lid. PLEASE NOTE: if you would like the same flavor, only select ONE option. Thank you
Rootbeer Float - Rootbeer with a scoop of Vanilla$5.25
Location

88 Chilson Ave.

Mansfield MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
