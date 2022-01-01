Go
FLANNELS RESTAURANT

Provide awesome meals utilizing locally sourced ingredients.

74 U.S. 4

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Raviolis$21.60
Farmhouse Burger$12.00
A classic 1/2+ lb burger, made with wagyu beef on a fresh-baked bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Extra toppings are available by request. Burgers are cooked pink or no pink.
Caesar salad$12.00
Steak & Cheese$19.20
Tavern Tacos$18.00
Mendon Grilled Cheese$16.80
Jack Daniels$8.00
Mac & Cheese$21.60
Location

Mendon VT

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
